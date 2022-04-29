First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $387.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First of Long Island by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

