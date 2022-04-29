First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.19.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$37.35 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$25.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.45.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

