First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $75.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

