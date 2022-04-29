First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.07

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.07 and last traded at $96.07, with a volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
