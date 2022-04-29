First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.07

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.07 and last traded at $96.07, with a volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.