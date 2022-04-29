First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 2,090.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 2,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

