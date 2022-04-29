First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 289.7% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

QQEW stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,726. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

