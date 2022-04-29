First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 82.6% in April

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2,977.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.