First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 82.6% in April

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $37.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.
