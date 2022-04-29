Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.55 EPS.
Fiserv stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,323. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $123.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.
Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
