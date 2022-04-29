Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.50.
Shares of FIVE stock traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,042. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Five Below by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.