Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,042. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Five Below by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

