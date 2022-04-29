Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-773 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.83 million.Five9 also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS.
NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,419. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 0.51.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Five9 by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Five9 (Get Rating)
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
