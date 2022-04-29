Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $179-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.09 million.Five9 also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $7.06 on Friday, reaching $110.10. 3,156,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,456. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

