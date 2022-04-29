Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at MKM Partners

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $5,141,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.