Flamingo (FLM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.46 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $55.89 million and $15.46 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.79 or 0.07258182 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00049325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

