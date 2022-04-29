flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) PT Lowered to €38.00

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €39.00 ($41.94) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
FNNTF stock remained flat at $$18.85 during trading on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $139.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile (Get Rating)
