flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) PT Lowered to €38.00

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €39.00 ($41.94) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FNNTF stock remained flat at $$18.85 during trading on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $139.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.