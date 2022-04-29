Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 152,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Flex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.