FLO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

