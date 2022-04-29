Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,237. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

