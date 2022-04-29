Footballcoin (XFC) 1-Day Volume Hits $453,793.00

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Footballcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Footballcoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and $453,793.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footballcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Footballcoin Profile

Footballcoin (XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

