Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.05.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 131,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Ford Motor by 16.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 45,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 629,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 57,394 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 60.7% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 98,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.