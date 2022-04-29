Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,263,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,907 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 129,911,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,587,922. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

