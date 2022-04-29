Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $830.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.91.
In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Forestar Group (Get Rating)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
