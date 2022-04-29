Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $830.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forestar Group (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.