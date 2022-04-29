ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down to $22.01

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $21.28. ForgeRock shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $361,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $19,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $376,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

