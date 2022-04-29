FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $47.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

FormFactor stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

