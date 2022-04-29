FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-$0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM remained flat at $$39.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in FormFactor by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FormFactor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King lifted their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

