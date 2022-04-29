Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 165.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,049.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,310,000 after purchasing an additional 280,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

