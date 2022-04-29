Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Announces Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

