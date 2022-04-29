Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.39-$513.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.86.

FWRD stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 4,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,702. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $4,780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

