Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23. 3,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.