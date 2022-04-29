Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.04. The company had a trading volume of 277,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.02. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.