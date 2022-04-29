Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -20.42.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Frontier Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

