FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Trading Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 33,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 6,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

