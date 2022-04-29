FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.56. 198,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.87. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $170.31.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

