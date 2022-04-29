Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUPBY. Oddo Bhf cut Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

