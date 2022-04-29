Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.67. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 67,138 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $62,192,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.