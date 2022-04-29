Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.67. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 67,138 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $62,192,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth $82,217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after buying an additional 4,666,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

