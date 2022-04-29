Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $664.80

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 664.80 ($8.47) and traded as low as GBX 589.68 ($7.52). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 598 ($7.62), with a volume of 15,797 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSTA. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.75) to GBX 850 ($10.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.20) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £368.08 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 619.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 662.90.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

