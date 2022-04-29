Function X Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (FX)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $186.84 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,985.47 or 0.99823700 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051522 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023956 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000082 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001458 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001669 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.
  • Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00165483 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

