Function X Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $186.84 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,985.47 or 0.99823700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023956 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001669 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00165483 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

