Fundamenta Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $166.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $107,395.43 and approximately $166.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.70 or 0.07246919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00058587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,442,579 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,463 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

