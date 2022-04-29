Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $31.94

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.94, but opened at $34.85. Futu shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 45,549 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 47.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Futu by 16.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,767,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

