Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $31.94

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.94, but opened at $34.85. Futu shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 45,549 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Futu by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

