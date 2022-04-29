FY2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Decreased by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.11. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

