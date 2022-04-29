GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 70.0% in April

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock remained flat at $$5.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,530. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.