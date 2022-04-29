Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Short Interest Up 260.0% in April

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GEEXU remained flat at $$10.12 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,718. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEEXU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

