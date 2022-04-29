GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.49). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 204.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of -1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $148.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66.

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

