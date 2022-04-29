Gas (GAS) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Gas coin can now be bought for $4.37 or 0.00011344 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $44.28 million and $8.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.03 or 0.07254596 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

