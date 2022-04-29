GasLog Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.4% per year over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.73. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

