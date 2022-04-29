GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GLOP opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.