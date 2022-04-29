GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.79.

GATX stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,349. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.76. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GATX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GATX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GATX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GATX by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

