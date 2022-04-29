GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $75.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 87.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.97.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.