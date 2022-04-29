Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $11.05 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Genasys stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

In other news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Genasys by 33.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys (Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.